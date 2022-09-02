Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Labor Day weekend features a few showers & storms

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:20 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s Friday and time for a three day weekend for many of you! After a break from some of the moisture content, enough moisture will move back in, providing for showers and storms each day through Labor Day.

TODAY

We start the day off with humidity and another warm morning. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to near 90 by the afternoon. As moisture returns, an isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out for the afternoon and hours. Any storm that develops should fade pretty quickly tonight for any Friday evening plans. Rain chances are at a slim 20% today.

Highs will reach the mid 80s today with a mix of sun & clouds.
Highs will reach the mid 80s today with a mix of sun & clouds.(WMBF)

LABOR DAY WEEEKND

Hard to complain with this Labor Day weekend forecast! Any plans for the three day weekend can be kept in place as the weather will be typical summertime weather. Highs will reach the middle 80s on the beach with the mid-upper 80s for the inland areas. Each day will feature a rain chance at 20-30% with Saturday featuring the best chance of afternoon storms. Any isolated showers or storms each day will fire up in the afternoon and quickly fall apart by sunset.

Highs in the mid 80s with daily rain chances for Labor Day weekend.
Highs in the mid 80s with daily rain chances for Labor Day weekend.(WMBF)

This means a rain-free forecast for Coastal vs. Army on Saturday night and in Darlington for the Southern 500 on Sunday!

