FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Earl forms near the Caribbean, Hurricane Danielle spinning in the North Atlantic

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Earl has formed in the Atlantic while Hurricane Danielle continues to spin in the North Atlantic

TROPICAL STORM EARL

According to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center, at 11:00 PM, the center of Tropical Storm Earl was located near latitude 18.4 North, longitude 60.3 West. Earl is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph, and this motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected through early Sunday. A turn toward the northwest with an additional decrease in forward speed is expected Sunday through Monday. On the forecast track, the center of Earl is expected to pass near or north of the northern Leeward Islands on Saturday, and north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Saturday night and Sunday.

Latest stats (WMBF)

Data from Air Force Reserve and NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening is possible during the next few days. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles mainly to the north and east of the center. The minimum central pressure based on dropsonde data is 1005 mb.

Forecast Track (WMBF)

Earl is expected to produce total rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated totals of 6 inches, across the Leeward Islands, U.S. and British Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico through this weekend.

Gusty winds, especially in squalls, are possible across the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico through the weekend.

HURRICANE DANIELLE

As of Friday evening, the center of Hurricane Danielle was located near latitude 37.9 North, longitude 43.5 West. Danielle is nearly stationary, and the hurricane is expected to meander over the open Atlantic during the next couple of days.

Danielle remains stationary over the north Atlantic. (WMBF)

Then, Danielle is forecast to slowly turn toward the northeast early next week.

Maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts. A little more strengthening is forecast during the next couple days or so.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles

Forecast track. (WMBF)

