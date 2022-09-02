FIRST ALERT: Danielle becomes the first Atlantic hurricane of the season

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We now have Hurricane Danielle with the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Danielle (WMBF)

The center of Hurricane Danielle was located near latitude 37.9 North, longitude 43.3 West. Danielle is moving toward the west near 1 mph. The hurricane is forecast to meander over the open Atlantic during the next couple of days, then slowly turn toward the northeast early next week. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles. The estimated minimum central pressure is 992 mb.

CENTRAL ATLANTIC

Satellite imagery indicates there has been little change in the organization of the area of low pressure located several hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands during the past several hours. Although environmental conditions remain only marginally conducive, any additional development of the system over the next few days would lead to the formation of a tropical depression. The disturbance is expected to move slowly west-northwestward, toward the adjacent waters of the northern Leeward Islands. Regardless of development, locally heavy rains may occur over portions of the Leeward Islands during the next couple of days, and interests in that area should monitor the progress of the system. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system this afternoon, if necessary. The chance of development is at 50% for the next two days and 70% for the next five days.

Assuming it does develop, forecast models track the system north of the Caribbean Islands by the end of the week and then north and east of the Bahamas by Sunday into Labor Day. At this point, the most likely outcome continues to point to the system making a to turn north and then northeast and away from the US east coast early next week. While this is the most likely scenario, it’s too soon to completely write this system off - continue to keep an eye on it this week

EASTERN ATLANTIC

Shower activity associated with a broad area of low pressure located just northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands has increased some over the last several hours, but remains poorly organized. This system is moving into an area of less favorable environmental conditions, and significant development is not anticipated. Chance of development is at 10%.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.