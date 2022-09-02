Erica Edwards joined WMBF in August 2022 and anchors the Noon and 4 p.m. newscasts.

She is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and earned her B.A. in Journalism from Duquesne University.

She has more than a decade of professional experience in broadcast news, working in markets in New York, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Kansas, Florida, and locally in Myrtle Beach at WBTW News 13. She has filled roles in front of, and behind the camera as a producer, reporter, and anchor.

During her time in news, Erica has reported internationally in Bosnia-Herzegovina, as well as contributed to the production of the A&E documentary “Mediums” and the live production of the Food Network reality series, “The Next Food Network Star.” She’s also covered national elections and natural disasters such as hurricanes, ice storms, flooding, and tornadoes, including the devastating EF-5 tornado that leveled the town of Joplin, Missouri.

Erica also has an M.A. in Communication from Pittsburg State University, where she also taught broadcast journalism, helping her students to produce award-winning, live newscasts and original content. While teaching at PSU, she also presented at the National Broadcasters Association in Las Vegas. She has also taught in an adjunct capacity at Coastal Carolina University, teaching core communication courses as needed.

In addition to her passion for news, Erica’s interests include real estate and group fitness. She’s an AFAA/NASM certified instructor.

Erica loves to travel and explore all the Grand Strand has to offer with her husband and 3-year-old son. Her husband is a pastor at Carolina Forest Community Church, where she is also actively involved.

If you have a news tip or story you would like Erica to cover, you can send her an email at erica.edwards@wmbfnews.com.

