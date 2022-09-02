Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Empty folders marked classified among items found in FBI search of Trump home

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, July 26, 2022.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By The Associated Press and ERIC TUCKER
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI agents who searched former President Donald Trump’s Florida home last month found empty folders marked with classified banners, according to a more detailed inventory of the seized material made public by the Justice Department on Friday.

The inventory reveals in general terms the contents of 33 boxes taken from Mar-a-Lago during the Aug. 8 search.

It shows the extent to which newspapers, magazines and other items were commingled among documents that investigators say were marked as classified, including at the top-secret level.

The FBI is investigating the presence of top-secret information at Mar-a-Lago. (CNN, POOL, NATIONAL ARCHIVES, DOJ)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 children found dead after shooting in home, officials say
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Heavy police, fire presence as authorities investigate shooting in Carolina Forest neighborhood
Hurricane Danielle
FIRST ALERT: Danielle becomes the first Atlantic hurricane of the season
Myrtle Beach police warn of ongoing phone scam
The gas station is offering a 40-cent discount from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations...
Circle K offers 40-cent discount in special event Thursday

Latest News

.
VIDEO: What to know before you head to the Chants game at Brook Stadium
.
VIDEO: Do’s and don’ts for fans in the stands at the ‘Track Too Tough to Tame’
Joseph Alan Wright
Man charged with kidnapping, carjacking Florence pastor faces sentencing
Hurricane Danielle
FIRST ALERT: Danielle becomes the first Atlantic hurricane of the season