Do’s and don’ts for fans in the stands at the ‘Track Too Tough to Tame’

By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - Thousands of fans are expected at Darlington Raceway this weekend for the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday and the Cookout 500 on Sunday.

Both have taken place at the “Track Too Tough To Tame” since 2015.

If you plan to watch from the stands, there are a few things you’ll have to leave behind.

  • No folding chairs
  • No fireworks
  • No glass
  • No umbrellas
  • No knives
  • Confederate flags

Darlington Raceway’s President Kerry Tharp says he looking forward to another successful Labor Day weekend with the two major events this weekend.

”It’s very exciting knowing that we have the opportunity for two major sports entertainment events here in Darlington,” said Tharp. “It’s a big economic boost for the state. It’s an economic boost for this part of the state in particular and to be able to have two events now is something that we take very seriously.”

Darlington will also host car exhibitions and exclusive events for fans to get an inside look at NASCAR history.

