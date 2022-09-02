Submit a Tip
Darlington Raceway is heating up this Labor Day Weekend with the Cook Out Southern 500

By TJ Ross
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - “The track to tuff too tame” is getting ready for another race weekend in the Pee Dee.

Darlington first hosted the Southern 500® Cup race on Labor Day weekend on Sept. 4, 1950. The tradition continues in 2022.

Thousands of NASCAR fans are expected to attended this jam packed weekend!

Our Halley Murrow finds out what you can expect and learn about the events that are happening off the track as well.

