Amber Alert issued for baby kidnapped in stolen car in Greenville

Scene where deputies say baby was kidnapped.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a baby who deputies say was kidnapped during a stolen car incident early Friday morning.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1509 Grove Road just before 4 a.m. in reference to a car that was stolen and a child who was left inside was also taken.

Deputies said the 8-month-old baby girl is named Railynn Hampton. She was last seen wearing a white onesie and has both of her ears pierced.

The suspect is said to be wearing a black shirt and white shorts.

The stolen car is a 2013 black Nissan Altima with a #1 Auto Sales paper tag, according to deputies.

Deputies are currently searching for the car and the child.

This investigation is in its early stages.

MORE NEWS: Deputies searching for runaway teen last seen near Panorama Court

