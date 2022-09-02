Submit a Tip
87-year-old has shot nearly 1.5 million free throws

Gene Malleck has been shooting free throws at the McCook YMCA every weekday since 1999.
Gene Malleck has been shooting free throws at the McCook YMCA every weekday since 1999.
By KHGI staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MCCOOK, Neb. (KHGI) – A man in Nebraska isn’t focused on layups or dunks. Instead, he’s dedicated to the basics.

Gene Malleck has been shooting free throws at the McCook YMCA every weekday since 1999.

The 87-year-old shoots at least 250 balls each time and keeps track of his makes and misses.

“If I don’t come here, there’s something missing in my day,” Malleck said. “It’s really an important part of my day.”

Malleck said he’s taken close to 1.5 million shots, making nearly 96% of them.

Copyright 2022 KHGI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

