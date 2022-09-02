2 teens charged in Florence County shooting, deputies say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two teens have been charged in connection to a shooting in the Pee Dee.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened Wednesday in the area of Gaymon Road in Timmonsville. A victim was found at the scene and was taken to the hospital where they’re expected to recover.

Authorities then arrested 17-year-old Jonathan Patrick Lauderback, of Lake City, along with a 16-year-old who was not identified.

Investigators said the 16-year-old allegedly shot the victim and their home following an altercation. Lauderback, meanwhile, is accused of driving the juvenile before and after the incident.

The 16-year-old is charged with attempted murder and is being held at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

Lauderback is charged with accessory before a felony and accessory after a felony. As of Friday afternoon, online records show he’s being held at the Florence County Detention center on a $45,000 bond.

