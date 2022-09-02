1 hurt in shooting at Murrells Inlet bar, police say

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting at a Grand Strand bar earlier this week, according to the Horry County Police Department.

A police report obtained by WMBF News states the incident happened at around 2 a.m. Tuesday at Player 1 Up, located on Highway 17 Business.

Responding officers found the victim at the rear exit of the building. Police were then able to clear the scene as the victim was taken to the hospital.

No further details, including the severity of the victim’s injuries or information on a possible suspect, were immediately available.

