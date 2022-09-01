Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘Waves of Praise Gospel Fest’ comes to Myrtle Beach for Labor Day weekend

By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- The Grand Strand will come to life with activities for Labor Day weekend, including the 4th annual Waves of Praise Gospel Fest in Myrtle Beach.

Organizers said the free event is one of the biggest gospel gatherings on the Grand Strand. They’ve started setting up the main stage for many choirs and gospel artists to sing.

“Gospel music is something that gets down in your soul and it can heal and it can give you praise,” said Event promoter, Reggie Dyson. “Whatever you need it can give it to you.”

11-time Grammy Award-winning Pastor Shirley Ceasar, will be featured at the event.

Ceaser is known as the “First Lady of Gospel Music” and “The Queen of Gospel Music.”

The festival will include food, vendors, arts and crafts for children, and a free healthy wellness station.

Dyson said he is looking forward to this year’s event and expects a large crowd to come for the event.

“This is an outlet to just get your praise on,” said Dyson. “Just like ‘hey, I am thankful that we are still here’ and the community at large has been through something, so this is an opportunity for people to come together and fellowship with each other.”

Starting on Aug. 2, the two-day event will take place at the Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place in Myrtle Beach.

Ceaser will perform on Saturday evening at 6 p.m.

