Spectacular voices and shows await you at Asher Theater

By TJ Ross
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Asher Theater is a premier place in Myrtle Beach where you can watch show with the family or have a date night with you loved one.

Owners James and Grace Stephens believe in education, building up our youth, bridging gaps within the community and empowering people to reach their greatest potential.

Come along with Halley Murrow as she discovers the voices behind the curtain. Plus, highlight a very special person who’s family dates back to Motown.

