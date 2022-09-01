‘Sir Big Spur’ to return to South Carolina sidelines

Submit a Tip
(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Michael Owens
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - After several weeks of ideas and disputes over the name of South Carolina’s live gamecock mascot, things won’t be changing after all.

The university announced Thursday the mascot will go by the name “Sir Big Spur” after a dispute over who owned the name between the mascot’s current and previous owners forced a change.

“Following feedback the Athletics Department received, there was more dialogue made with the owners of the Gamecock live mascot, who had rights to the name.  The two families and the administration reconnected and found a solution in the best interest of the university while respecting the wishes of both families,” the UofSC athletic department said in a statement on Thursday.

The Gamecocks kick off the season Saturday against Georgia State, where the university says “Sir Big Spur” is set to make his return on the South Carolina sidelines.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

