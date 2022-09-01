Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

SC nonprofit receives $11 million to help with affordable housing

By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The State Housing Finance and Development Authority awarded $11 million in federal funds to a nonprofit committed to fighting for the health, education, and financial prosperity of the community.

The money has been allocated to 39 counties through United Way affiliates. Officials say these grants will ensure their partners can continue to help community members apply for housing assistance.

Trident United Way says affordable housing is one of the most critical resources for economically successful communities and there’s a list of services covered under these grants.

Services covered under these grants include:

  • Eviction prevention counseling
  • Eviction diversion counseling
  • Housing counseling
  • Mediation between landlords and tenants
  • Fair housing counseling
  • Case management (as part of housing stability)
  • Housing-related services for survivors of domestic abuse or human trafficking
  • Legal services or attorney’s fees related to eviction proceedings and maintaining housing stability
  • Specialized services for individuals with disabilities or seniors that support their ability to access or maintain housing

Eighteen Lowcountry organizations received grants that will help them continue providing housing stability services that range from eviction prevention, and counseling to mediation between landlords and tenants.

Trident United Way oversaw dispersing funds exclusively for Dorchester County and while those funds were specifically allocated for Dorchester County, recipients of the services can reside in Charleston, Berkeley, or Dorchester County.

United Way Association of South Carolina President and CEO Naomi Lett says family stability is critical to the health of our communities and our economy. They are proud to partner with SC Housing to arrange these resources for their local communities.

Trident United Way, in partnership with the United Way Association of South Carolina, are serving as the subgrantee of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

Recipients of the grant money have shared that this money has allowed them to expand and continue their services in a way they couldn’t have imagined.

