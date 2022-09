NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- Nearly 12,000 North Myrtle Beach residents were without power Thursday afternoon after a contractor dredging the Intracoastal Waterway hit a wire that flew into the transmission line.

According to Santee Cooper, outages began just after 3 p.m. and have since been restored.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.