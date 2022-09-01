Police arrest ‘armed and dangerous’ Georgetown man in Darlington County

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – Police have arrested a Georgetown man in connection to a murder early Tuesday morning.

Stevion Marsh was arrested in Darlington County Wednesday evening after a warrant was issued charging Marsh with murder.

Officers were called around 1 a.m. Tuesday to a home on Prince Street where they found a victim, later identified as Cornelius Smith, with a gunshot wound.

Investigators announced that Smith died on Tuesday afternoon at MUSC.

An incident report states that Smith and Marsh got into a verbal argument that escalated into a physical fight.

According to the incident report, Marsh pulled out a gun and fired five shots.

It went on to state that Smith suffered gunshot wounds to the leg.

Investigators are en route to Darlington County to pick him up and bring him back to Georgetown.

