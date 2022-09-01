Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police arrest ‘armed and dangerous’ Georgetown man in Darlington County

Stevion Marsh
Stevion Marsh(Source: Georgetown Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – Police have arrested a Georgetown man in connection to a murder early Tuesday morning.

Stevion Marsh was arrested in Darlington County Wednesday evening after a warrant was issued charging Marsh with murder.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Victim in Georgetown shooting dies; police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect

Officers were called around 1 a.m. Tuesday to a home on Prince Street where they found a victim, later identified as Cornelius Smith, with a gunshot wound.

Investigators announced that Smith died on Tuesday afternoon at MUSC.

An incident report states that Smith and Marsh got into a verbal argument that escalated into a physical fight.

According to the incident report, Marsh pulled out a gun and fired five shots.

It went on to state that Smith suffered gunshot wounds to the leg.

Investigators are en route to Darlington County to pick him up and bring him back to Georgetown.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chef Swap at The Beach
Celebrity chef brings cooking competition to Myrtle Beach restaurants
We are now at 59 full days without a named storm. If we get through Wednesday, it will grow to...
FIRST ALERT: Three increasing chances of development
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Heavy police, fire presence as authorities investigate shooting in Carolina Forest neighborhood
Coroner identifies victim of fatal Florence shooting; 1 still in critical condition
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations

Latest News

.
VIDEO: ‘Doc’ Antle accused of trying to sell Myrtle Beach Safari during federal case, documents state
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Fire Department helps overdose victims on the road to recovery
.
VIDEO: Shooting in Carolina Forest Area
.
VIDEO: 1 dead, 1 critically injured in Florence shooting
.
VIDEO: Horry County EOC Grand Opening