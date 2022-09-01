Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach police warn of ongoing phone scam

(Source: MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Myrtle Beach are warning the public about an ongoing phone scam.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said it recently was made aware of the scam, in which someone called people pretending to be a member of the MBPD.

The person also allegedly asks for personally identifying information and numbers.

Police say if you receive a call like this, hang up and call the department directly.

To report the scam, call the MBPD at 843-918-1382.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Coroner identifies victim of fatal Florence shooting; 1 still in critical condition

