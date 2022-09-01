Myrtle Beach police warn of ongoing phone scam

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Myrtle Beach are warning the public about an ongoing phone scam.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said it recently was made aware of the scam, in which someone called people pretending to be a member of the MBPD.

The person also allegedly asks for personally identifying information and numbers.

Police say if you receive a call like this, hang up and call the department directly.

To report the scam, call the MBPD at 843-918-1382.

