Injuries reported in crash involving tractor-trailer in Bennettsville
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was airlifted after a crash involving a tractor-trailer in the Pee Dee on Thursday.
The Bennettsville Fire Department said crews responded to the area of Highway 15-401 East and Covington Mill Pond Road after reports of a two-vehicle crash involving the 18-wheeler and a sedan.
One person at the scene was found to be pinned inside a vehicle. They were freed by crews and later airlifted to a hospital.
The Clio Rural Fire Department assisted city crews by providing coverage in the area.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.