Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Injuries reported in crash involving tractor-trailer in Bennettsville

Injuries reported in crash involving tractor-trailer in Bennettsville
Injuries reported in crash involving tractor-trailer in Bennettsville(Bennettsville Fire Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was airlifted after a crash involving a tractor-trailer in the Pee Dee on Thursday.

The Bennettsville Fire Department said crews responded to the area of Highway 15-401 East and Covington Mill Pond Road after reports of a two-vehicle crash involving the 18-wheeler and a sedan.

One person at the scene was found to be pinned inside a vehicle. They were freed by crews and later airlifted to a hospital.

The Clio Rural Fire Department assisted city crews by providing coverage in the area.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Heavy police, fire presence as authorities investigate shooting in Carolina Forest neighborhood
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 children found dead after shooting in home, officials say
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Emmanuel Godbolt
Solicitors question why repeat Pee Dee offender keeps bonding out of jail
Coroner identifies victim of fatal Florence shooting; 1 still in critical condition

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Danielle forms in the Atlantic
.
VIDEO: Heavy police, fire presence as authorities investigate shooting in Carolina Forest neighborhood
VIDEO: Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 children found dead after shooting in home,...
VIDEO: Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 children found dead after shooting in home, officials say
From left to right: Lucius Locklear, Jacqueline Locklear, John Murr
3 in custody on larceny, drug charges in Robeson County