Indiana man charged with murder in Dutch soldiers’ shooting

The three soldiers were shot after what police believe was a disturbance outside the hotel where they were staying. (WTHR, TWITTER, @DEFENSIE, US ARMY, INDIANA NATIONAL GUARD, BBC NEWS WEBSITE, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A 22-year-old Indiana man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Dutch soldier and the wounding of two others in downtown Indianapolis.

Shamar Duncan was charged Thursday with murder, two counts of attempted murder and disorderly conduct in the shootings early Saturday.

The soldiers had been training at a southern Indiana military camp and were on a night out in Indianapolis when prosecutors allege Duncan and his friends bumped into them.

The affidavit says Duncan told one of his friends that he opened fire on the soldiers because he “just spazzed.”

Authorities identified the soldier killed as 26-year-old Simmie Poetsema, a member of the Dutch Commando Corps.

Police believe the shooting followed a disturbance outside their hotel. (WTHR, TWITTER, @DEFENSIE, US ARMY, INDIANA NATIONAL GUARD, BBC NEWS WEBSITE, CNN)

