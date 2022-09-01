Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

How does a hurricane get its name?

How does a hurricane get its name?
How does a hurricane get its name?(WMBF)
By Matt Bullock
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Since 1953, Atlantic tropical storms and hurricanes have been given names like Alex, Bonnie, and Colin. That’s what we’ve seen so far this year. There are six lists of names rotated through the years.

2022 Hurricane Names
2022 Hurricane Names(WMBF)

For example, the list of names used this year will be used again in 2028. Some of the deadliest and costliest hurricanes have their names retired, never to be used again. Some examples include storms like Hazel, Hugo, Katrina, and Matthew.

Who gets the right to come up with the names? That would be the World Meteorological Organization or WMO. The names are chosen from English, French, and Spanish origins because those are the primary languages spoken in the countries impacted by tropical storms and hurricanes. In fact, did you know up until 1979 every named storm had a female name? That’s when WMO started to add male names to the list.

Well you may ask, what happens when all the names are already used up for the season? Up until 2021, the Greek alphabet was used. That has only happened two times, 2020 and 2005. But the Greek alphabet can be confusing. Zeta is the sixth letter in the 24-letter Greek alphabet while omega is last. To help reduce confusion, the WMO had its hurricane committee develop a supplemental list of names to replace the Greek alphabet, including names like Braylen, Jacobus, and Makayla.

2022 extra names
2022 extra names(WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

