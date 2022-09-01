Submit a Tip
HGTC reports highest enrollment in school history

(Source)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A local college is now seeing the highest enrollment numbers in school history.

Horry-Georgetown Technical College announced Wednesday that more than 8,400 students have enrolled for the upcoming semester. The number breaks the previous record of 7,826, which was set in 2010. It also marks the largest incoming class and one-year increase in new students since 1966.

According to the school, total enrollment has also increased by more than 2,000 across the Conway, Grand Strand and Georgetown campuses.

“HGTC enrollment is strong,” HGTC President Marilyn Murphy Fore said in a statement. “We anticipate the largest enrollment in history and the largest increase in many years. HGTC is pleased with the community’s faith in the college especially in a time when two-year colleges across the nation have seen an alarming enrollment decline, and employers have seen an increased need for highly skilled workers.  We are delighted to see a surge in interest in HGTC as the first choice among students to earn a high-quality education while enjoying a rewarding college experience.”

85% of this semester’s students are in-state residents, with an even higher percentage being residents of Horry and Georgetown counties. In total, HGTC said its enrollment represents 32 states while 36% of students are of minorities.

HGTC also currently offers free tuition for students through 2023.

