HCSO partners with treasurer’s office to make sure ‘child-oriented’ businesses are abiding by new law

Horry County Sheriff's Office badge
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Sheriff’s Office and the Horry County Treasurer’s Office are working together to make sure “child-oriented” businesses are abiding by a new state law.

The South Carolina Legislature passed a law on May 23 that prohibits convicted sex offenders from operating, being employed by or volunteering for a child-oriented business.

A child-oriented business is one whose primary service is to educate, care of entertain children, including:

  • A school
  • Daycare center
  • Children’s recreational facility
  • Arcade
  • Trampoline park
  • Amusement park
  • Public playground
  • Mobile food delivery whose primary business is the sale of delivery of ice cream or candy to children

The Hospitality Fee and Business License Department has compiled a list of business owners and the Horry County Sheriff’s Office ran each name through the sex offender registry.

“This is a reminder to all business owners, especially those who work with children, to do a thorough background check before hiring a new employee,” said Sheriff Phillip Thompson.

The department will also be mailing a letter to all child-oriented businesses letting them know about the new law and penalties if the business hires a registered sex offender.

