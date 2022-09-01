HCSO partners with treasurer’s office to make sure ‘child-oriented’ businesses are abiding by new law
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Sheriff’s Office and the Horry County Treasurer’s Office are working together to make sure “child-oriented” businesses are abiding by a new state law.
The South Carolina Legislature passed a law on May 23 that prohibits convicted sex offenders from operating, being employed by or volunteering for a child-oriented business.
A child-oriented business is one whose primary service is to educate, care of entertain children, including:
- A school
- Daycare center
- Children’s recreational facility
- Arcade
- Trampoline park
- Amusement park
- Public playground
- Mobile food delivery whose primary business is the sale of delivery of ice cream or candy to children
The Hospitality Fee and Business License Department has compiled a list of business owners and the Horry County Sheriff’s Office ran each name through the sex offender registry.
“This is a reminder to all business owners, especially those who work with children, to do a thorough background check before hiring a new employee,” said Sheriff Phillip Thompson.
The department will also be mailing a letter to all child-oriented businesses letting them know about the new law and penalties if the business hires a registered sex offender.
