HCSO partners with treasurer’s office to make sure ‘child-oriented’ businesses are abiding by new law

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Sheriff’s Office and the Horry County Treasurer’s Office are working together to make sure “child-oriented” businesses are abiding by a new state law.

The South Carolina Legislature passed a law on May 23 that prohibits convicted sex offenders from operating, being employed by or volunteering for a child-oriented business.

A child-oriented business is one whose primary service is to educate, care of entertain children, including:

A school

Daycare center

Children’s recreational facility

Arcade

Trampoline park

Amusement park

Public playground

Mobile food delivery whose primary business is the sale of delivery of ice cream or candy to children

The Hospitality Fee and Business License Department has compiled a list of business owners and the Horry County Sheriff’s Office ran each name through the sex offender registry.

“This is a reminder to all business owners, especially those who work with children, to do a thorough background check before hiring a new employee,” said Sheriff Phillip Thompson.

The department will also be mailing a letter to all child-oriented businesses letting them know about the new law and penalties if the business hires a registered sex offender.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.