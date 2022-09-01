Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Sunshine to end the work week, nice Labor Day weekend on tap

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:55 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Mostly sunny skies and drier conditions continue to end the work week. This is just another reason to get outside today and enjoy the change in our forecast pattern.

TODAY

For the first time in a long time, skies will be mostly sunny from sun up to sun down today. It’s a rain-free forecast with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s today. Take advantage of the forecast.

Highs will reach the upper 80s today with mostly sunny skies.
TOMORROW

Not much changes for Friday. Highs will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s again with mostly sunny skies. As we head into the afternoon, just enough moisture will bring the rain chance back into the forecast at an isolated 20%. This will lead to a few clouds and a stray shower or storm by the afternoon hours on Friday. Most locations will remain dry.

Mostly sunny skies will give way to a few fair weather clouds. Rain chances will be at 20% for...
LABOR DAY WEEEKND

Plans for the three day weekend can be kept in place as the weather looks to be fine. We’re returning back to a traditional forecast for this time of year with high temperatures in the mid 80s on the beaches and the mid-upper 80s inland. Rain chances each afternoon will be in the forecast with the best chance at 30% on Saturday. Any isolated showers or storms each day will fire up in the afternoon and quickly fall apart by sunset.

A traditional forecast with showers and storms each day. Nothing widespread or heavy.
This means a rain-free forecast for Coastal vs. Army on Saturday night and even up in Darlington for the Southern 500 on Sunday!

Labor Day itself will bring a 20% chance of a stray shower or storm with highs in the mid-upper 80s.

Here's a look at the events for Labor Day Weekend! What a beautiful forecast for the three day...
