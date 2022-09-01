12K without power in North Myrtle Beach, Santee Cooper working on restoration
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- Power outages are being reported in North Myrtle Beach Thursday afternoon.
Over 12,000 North Myrtle Beach residents are currently without power.
According to Santee Cooper, a contractor dredging the Intracoastal Waterway hit a wire that flew into the transmission line.
Crews are working on restoring power, people can keep up with restoration times at stormcenter.santeecooper.com.
Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.