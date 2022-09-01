3 in custody on larceny, drug charges in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Three people are in custody after a larceny investigation in Robeson County led to the discovery of stolen items and drugs.

On Wednesday, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Drug Enforcement Division investigators executed a search warrant at 224 Mount Zion Church Road, Red Springs, North Carolina 28377.

During the course of the investigation and search, a quantity of fentanyl, cocaine, suboxone, marijuana, four firearms and drug paraphernalia were located and seized.

Investigators also recovered tobacco products stolen during a recent breaking and entering of a convenience store and also recovered a stolen vehicle.

Investigators arrested and charged Lucius Locklear, 25 and his mother Jacqueline Locklear, 45, both of Red Springs with possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, maintaining a drug dwelling, possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver schedule III controlled substance, felony conspiracy, possessing drug paraphernalia, and possessing marijuana paraphernalia.

“Brightly colored drugs were seized during this arrest,” said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “Information regarding the dispersal of colorful drugs was released last week by the DEA. Drugs such as this are used to attract younger users. Drug dealers don’t care about the age of the person using their product, they are only concerned for themselves and their pocket.”

Lucius Locklear was out on bond on charges related to a homicide.

In February 2017, he was charged with first-degree murder, felony conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Lucius Locklear was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1,000,000.00 secured bond.

Jacqueline Locklear was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $500,000.00 secured bond.

John Murr, 50, of Red Springs was arrested and charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, felony larceny and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Murr was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $55,000.00 secured bond.

More charges are likely, RCSO says.

Anyone with additional information or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at (910) 671-3191 or email drugs@robesoncoso.org.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.