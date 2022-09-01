Submit a Tip
1-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself in the head, police say

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the 1-year-old boy shot himself in the head in the 900 block of Melvin. (Source: KMOV)
By KMOV Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) – A toddler has died after shooting himself in north St. Louis City on Wednesday.

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said evidence showed the 1-year-old boy shot himself in the head inside a home.

Police initially said the boy was 2 years old but later clarified he was 1 year old.

The boy was barely conscious and barely breathing when paramedics rushed him to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

“This is just a terrible tragedy that should have never happened. Guns are inherently dangerous,” Lt. Col. Michael Sack with the police department said. “There are a number of them in our community. All of us who own firearms or who have firearms must be responsible with their care and their use.”

The child abuse unit and crisis response teams were seen outside the house Wednesday afternoon.

No other information was released.

