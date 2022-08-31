Submit a Tip
Police investigating shooting in Carolina Forest area

Police investigating shooting in Carolina Forest area
Police investigating shooting in Carolina Forest area(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the Carolina Forest area on Wednesday.

The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened at around 1:45 p.m. in the area of Centennial Circle.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt as of around 3:30 p.m.

There is no threat to the public, but those in the area may also see a law enforcement presence for “some time,” according to police.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews are also at the scene.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

