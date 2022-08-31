Police investigating shooting in Carolina Forest area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the Carolina Forest area on Wednesday.

The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened at around 1:45 p.m. in the area of Centennial Circle.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt as of around 3:30 p.m.

There is no threat to the public, but those in the area may also see a law enforcement presence for “some time,” according to police.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews are also at the scene.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.