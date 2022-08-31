Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach company to be featured sponsor of Xfinity Series car at Darlington Raceway

Myrtle Beach company featured sponsor of Xfinity Series car at Darlington
Myrtle Beach company featured sponsor of Xfinity Series car at Darlington(JD Motorsports)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach company will be featured as a sponsor at Darlington Raceway during a busy weekend at The Track Too Tough To Tame.

JD Motorsports announced a new partnership with screenprinting and apparel company Native Sons on Wednesday. The company’s branding will be featured on the No. 6 car of Ryan Vargas at Saturday’s Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200.

The teal, blue and gold color scheme also features the likeness of Coastal Carolina University quarterback Grayson McCall, who has signed NIL deals with Native Sons and Darlington Raceway in the past few months.

“We are stoked to team up with a fellow South Carolina company like JD Motorsports, and with Vargas, an exciting up-and-coming driver,” Native Sons owner Steve Taylor said in a statement. “Sponsoring a car at Darlington, which is in our backyard, and promoting Grayson at the same time is really cool. I think this could be the first car in NASCAR history with a collegiate athlete’s image on the car.”

Vargas finished 21st at the Xfinity Series’ first Darlington race of the season back in May.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

