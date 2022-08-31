Marlboro County man charged after failing to file over $400K in tax returns

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Marlboro County man was arrested for failing to file tax returns for six years of income, totaling more than $400K.

South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents arrested George Ray Grier, 59, of McColl, Wednesday. He is charged with six counts of failing to file individual income tax returns, pay taxes, and keep records.

According to SCDOR, Grier failed to file individual income tax returns from 2014 to 2019.

His income for those years totaled more than $407,000, according to the warrants, leaving a total state tax liability of $16,124.

If you suspect or know of anyone or a business that has committed a state tax crime, such as tax evasion or tax fraud, contact SCDOR Criminal Investigation and submit a Tax Violation Complaint Form (CID-27) to criminalinvestigation@dor.sc.gov or mail it to:

South Carolina Department of Revenue

Attn: Fraud Advisor

2070 Northbrook Blvd, Suite B7

North Charleston, SC 29406

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.