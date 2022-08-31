Graphic allegations released in first lawsuit filed against Rockstar Cheer owner

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Graphic allegations have been released in the first lawsuit just filed against the owner of a popular cheer organization located in the Upstate of South Carolina.

The lawsuit against Scott Foster, who committed suicide on Aug. 22, was filed through the Greenville County court system on Aug. 30.

The lawsuit is on behalf of the alleged victims and her father who live in Greenville.

The lawsuit claims over the course of more than a year, starting in 2020, Foster began to take an interest in the plaintiff upon her promotion to the top-tier team within Rockstar.

Foster is accused of having multiple forms of communication with the plaintiff over the next six months, primarily through Snapchat, including messages of sexual nature, nude pictures of himself and requests for nude pictures of the plaintiff.

“Over the following year on at least ten occasions, Plaintiff was persuaded into performing various sexual acts including oral and penetrative sex with Foster,” the lawsuit claimed. “These acts occurred at Foster’s home, in Foster’s vehicle, Rockstar’s facility, at hotels during competitions, and in both South Carolina and Florida. During multiple of these occasions, Plaintiff was provided alcohol by Foster in an effort to further persuade Plaintiff to perform sexual acts with him.”

The lawsuit was also filed against Varsity Spirits LLC., United States All Star Federation (USASF) and The National Center for Safety Initiatives LLC (NCSI).

The lawsuit said United States All Star Federation (USASF) and Varsity Spirits LLC. received complaints prior to and during the above-described conduct against Foster and failed to act in a manner reasonable given the seriousness of the allegations.

Read the lawsuit in its entirety here.

This lawsuit may just be the first of many after multiple law firms announced in a news conference on Aug. 30 that they are representing victims with similar stories.

RELATED NEWS: Lawyers say ‘coven of sexual predators’ surrounded Rockstar Cheer

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.