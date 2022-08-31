Georgetown County deputies searching for missing Pawleys Island teen

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community to be on the lookout for a missing 14-year-old.

Matthew Ard was reported missing Wednesday from his home on Hagley Drive.

Ard is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds.

He is a student at Waccamaw High School.

Family members said they’re unsure where the teen may have gone after contacting his friends and family because now his phone has been turned off.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.

