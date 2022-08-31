Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Georgetown County deputies searching for missing Pawleys Island teen

Matthew Ard
Matthew Ard(Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community to be on the lookout for a missing 14-year-old.

Matthew Ard was reported missing Wednesday from his home on Hagley Drive.

Ard is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds.

He is a student at Waccamaw High School.

Family members said they’re unsure where the teen may have gone after contacting his friends and family because now his phone has been turned off.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chef Swap at The Beach
Celebrity chef brings cooking competition to Myrtle Beach restaurants
We are now at 59 full days without a named storm. If we get through Wednesday, it will grow to...
FIRST ALERT: Three increasing chances of development
Driver hospitalized, power out after single-car crash in Horry County
Driver hospitalized, power out after single-car crash in Horry County
Coroner identifies victim of fatal Florence shooting; 1 still in critical condition
Emmanuel Godbolt
Solicitors question why repeat Pee Dee offender keeps bonding out of jail

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Fire Department helps overdose victims on the road to recovery
Sunny and rain free!
FIRST ALERT: Drier air, sunshine to end the work week
Police investigating shooting in Carolina Forest area
Police investigating shooting in Carolina Forest area
Auto body parts supplier creating 30 new jobs in Marion County