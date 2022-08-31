FIRST ALERT: Drier air, sunshine to end the work week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An approaching cold front will bring drier air and a subtle change in the weather pattern to end the work week.

TODAY

The cold front will move through the area today. While moisture content is lower today, there will still be enough to fire off a few storms across the Carolinas today. It’s important to note that skies will be filled with a mix of sun and clouds today, then give way to more sunshine through the afternoon. There’s just enough of a rain chance today that we will throw in a 20% chance of a stray shower or storm.

What a beautiful day with a mix of sun and clouds today. (WMBF)

Highs will warmer than the last several days with temperatures in the mid-upper 80s on the beaches and to near 90 for the inland areas.

REST OF THE WEEK

The trend of drier weather will continue through the end of the work week. Thursday and Friday feature a rain-free forecast. Temperatures will remain right where they should be for this time of year with the middle and upper 80s each afternoon.

Highs will be in the upper 80s to mid 80s for the next three days. (WMBF)

LABOR DAY WEEEKND

If you have plans for Labor Day Weekend, the forecast looks typical for September. A mix of sun and clouds each day will give way to a few showers and storms at times. The best rain chance for the weekend arrives Saturday at 30% with an isolated rain chance on Labor Day at 20%. It’s important to note that none of the rain is expected to be heavy or widespread. Temperatures will be in the low-mid 80s through Labor Day weekend.

Rain chances will be on Saturday and Labor Day but shouldn't be a washout. (WMBF)

