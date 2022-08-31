‘Doc’ Antle accused of trying to sell Myrtle Beach Safari during federal case, documents state

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The United States government is asking for a judge to modify the bond for a man featured in the Netflix series, “Tiger King.”

Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, the owner of Myrtle Beach Safari, is at the center of a federal case, where he is accused of federal wildlife trafficking and money laundering.

Investigators believe he illegally trafficked animals such as lemurs, cheetahs and a chimpanzee. He’s also accused of laundering over $500,000 in cash for what he believed to be the proceeds of an operation to smuggle illegal immigrants across the Mexican border.

RELATED COVERAGE:

He was arrested on June 3 and was released from jail on June 28 after posting a $250,000 secured bond. Under his bond conditions, his son is responsible for making sure that Antle makes it to court appearances and complies with the conditions. Antle’s movements are also limited to the Myrtle Beach Safari Park.

A motion filed on Wednesday is now asking a judge to modify Antle’s bond conditions after the government said it was informed by the USDA that Antle is trying to sell Myrtle Beach Safari.

According to court documents, Antle is attempting to sell it to Sugriva Co. LLC, which was created on June 10, while Antle was behind bars. Sugriva is owned by China York, who lives at the Safari Park, and the registered address of the LLC is the same address as Safari Park, the motion states.

The USDA was informed of the potential sale by York’s attorney who applied for an Animal Welfare Act license, court documents show.

The government claims that the sale of the Myrtle Beach Safari Park will restrict what could be seized and would also transfer ownership and control of the animals that are at issue in the case.

The government is asking the court to “modify the bond in any manner it deems appropriate.” It also asks that the court not permit Antle to transfer the title of the Myrtle Beach Safari Park and not permit the transfer of any animal listed under the Endangered Species Act.

A hearing on the motion to modify Antle’s bond is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday at the federal courthouse in Florence.

Antle gained national notoriety through his appearances on the popular Netflix show “Tiger King.”

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.