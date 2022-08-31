Submit a Tip
Concord Mills mall closed following officer-involved shooting, police say

WBTV has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates as they come in.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) – Police announced Wednesday afternoon that Concord Mills is closed until further notice following an officer-involved shooting at the mall.

In a tweet, the Concord Police Department asked people to “please clear the area.”

According to authorities, the scene is secure and there is no danger to the public.

No other information was immediately available.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is showing several roads near Concord Mills are closed as of 1:50 p.m.

The N.C. Department of Transportation is showing several road closures following the...
The N.C. Department of Transportation is showing several road closures following the officer-involved shooting at Concord Mills.(Source: NCDOT)

Check back for updates as they come in.

