Concord Mills mall closed following officer-involved shooting, police say
WBTV has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates as they come in.
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) – Police announced Wednesday afternoon that Concord Mills is closed until further notice following an officer-involved shooting at the mall.
In a tweet, the Concord Police Department asked people to “please clear the area.”
According to authorities, the scene is secure and there is no danger to the public.
No other information was immediately available.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation is showing several roads near Concord Mills are closed as of 1:50 p.m.
Check back for updates as they come in.
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.