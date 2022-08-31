Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Box of reptiles mailed to the wrong address in New York

“If you lost your lizards and iguanas we have them at the police department,” police wrote.
“If you lost your lizards and iguanas we have them at the police department,” police wrote.(Ssfadia / Wikipedia / (CC BY 4.0))
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT CHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Several live lizards were wrongly delivered to a residence in a village north of New York City.

“Needless to say the addressee was quite startled when they opened the box,” Port Chester police wrote on Facebook.

Police received the call about the reptiles just after noon on Saturday. They posted a picture on Sunday of three dark-colored lizards held in a large white container. It was not immediately clear whether there were more reptiles not pictured.

“If you lost your lizards and iguanas we have them at the police department,” police wrote.

They said they held the animals until a local animal sanctuary could pick them up for safekeeping.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chef Swap at The Beach
Celebrity chef brings cooking competition to Myrtle Beach restaurants
We are now at 59 full days without a named storm. If we get through Wednesday, it will grow to...
FIRST ALERT: Three increasing chances of development
Driver hospitalized, power out after single-car crash in Horry County
Driver hospitalized, power out after single-car crash in Horry County
Travis S. Norbury (Left) and Matthew L. Lewis (Right) have been charged with 23 total counts of...
2 Horry County men arrested, charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of minors
Emmanuel Godbolt
Solicitors question why repeat Pee Dee offender keeps bonding out of jail

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Fire Department helps overdose victims on the road to recovery
Auto body parts supplier creating 30 new jobs in Marion County
Prosecutors and lawyers for Nauman Hussain had reached a deal a year ago that would have spared...
Judge nixes no-prison deal in 2018 limo crash that killed 20
FILE - Democrat Beto O'Rourke listens to a volunteer before a Texas Organizing Project...
Beto O’Rourke resuming campaign stops in Texas after illness