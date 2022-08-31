Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Auto body parts supplier creating 30 new jobs in Marion County

(Source: MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - State officials say a number of new jobs are heading to the Pee Dee.

Auto body parts supplier DMA Sales will bring 30 new jobs to Marion County as part of a $5 million investment, per an announcement from Gov. Henry McMaster (R-SC.) According to officials, the company “assists the North American sales and distribution arm for overseas manufacturing facilities and is responsible for sales, marketing, logistics and product development.”

DMA has also purchased three additional buildings at the Marion County Industrial Park to “accommodate quality testing, receive inbound ocean containers and house excess inventory.”

“We are proud to see that DMA Sales, LLC is growing their footprint in one of our state’s rural counties,” McMaster said in a statement. “Their continued success is a testament to our state’s booming automotive industry and business climate. Congratulations to DMA Sales, LLC on their expansion in Marion County.”

Those interested in applying for jobs are encouraged to email resumes to the company.

The state says operations are expected to be online in early September.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chef Swap at The Beach
Celebrity chef brings cooking competition to Myrtle Beach restaurants
We are now at 59 full days without a named storm. If we get through Wednesday, it will grow to...
FIRST ALERT: Three increasing chances of development
Driver hospitalized, power out after single-car crash in Horry County
Driver hospitalized, power out after single-car crash in Horry County
Coroner identifies victim of fatal Florence shooting; 1 still in critical condition
Emmanuel Godbolt
Solicitors question why repeat Pee Dee offender keeps bonding out of jail

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Fire Department helps overdose victims on the road to recovery
Matthew Ard
Georgetown County deputies searching for missing Pawleys Island teen
Sunny and rain free!
FIRST ALERT: Drier air, sunshine to end the work week
Police investigating shooting in Carolina Forest area
Police investigating shooting in Carolina Forest area