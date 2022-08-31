Auto body parts supplier creating 30 new jobs in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - State officials say a number of new jobs are heading to the Pee Dee.

Auto body parts supplier DMA Sales will bring 30 new jobs to Marion County as part of a $5 million investment, per an announcement from Gov. Henry McMaster (R-SC.) According to officials, the company “assists the North American sales and distribution arm for overseas manufacturing facilities and is responsible for sales, marketing, logistics and product development.”

DMA has also purchased three additional buildings at the Marion County Industrial Park to “accommodate quality testing, receive inbound ocean containers and house excess inventory.”

“We are proud to see that DMA Sales, LLC is growing their footprint in one of our state’s rural counties,” McMaster said in a statement. “Their continued success is a testament to our state’s booming automotive industry and business climate. Congratulations to DMA Sales, LLC on their expansion in Marion County.”

Those interested in applying for jobs are encouraged to email resumes to the company.

The state says operations are expected to be online in early September.

