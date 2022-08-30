Submit a Tip
Victim in Georgetown shooting dies; police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect

Stevion Marsh
Stevion Marsh(Source: Georgetown Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – A man once considered a person of interest in a shooting in Georgetown, is now considered a murder suspect, according to police.

Investigators announced that 51-year-old Cornelius Smith died on Tuesday afternoon at MUSC.

Officers were called around 1 a.m. Tuesday to a home on Prince Street where they found Smith with a gunshot wound.

An incident report states that Smith and the suspect, identified as Stevion Marsh, got into a verbal argument that escalated to a physical fight.

According to the incident report, Marsh pulled out a gun and fired five shots.

It went on to state that Smith suffered gunshot wounds to the leg.

The report states that Marsh ran from the scene after the shooting.

Police said a warrant has been issued charging Marsh with murder in Smith’s shooting death.

Anyone with information on Marsh’s whereabouts is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300, 911 or the tip line at 843-545-4400.

