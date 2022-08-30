Two-county chase led to deadly crash involving Marion County sergeant, crash report states

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A chase that started in Horry County led to a deadly crash in Marion County back in March, according to a South Carolina Highway Patrol crash report.

WMBF News obtained the report through a Freedom of Information Act request and received it on Tuesday once the investigation was completed.

It shows that on Saturday, March 26 a pursuit that started in Horry County made its way into Marion County.

RELATED COVERAGE | Investigation underway into deadly crash where Marion County deputy suffered minor injuries

Sgt. Daniel Cribb with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office took on the primary role in the chase when it came into the county along Highway 378, according to the report.

It went on to state that during the chase, Cribb performed a PIT maneuver to try and stop the pick-up truck.

The truck left the road, overturned and the driver was thrown from the vehicle, according to the highway patrol’s report.

Phillip Larrimore was airlifted to the hospital where he later died.

Cribb sustained minor injuries from the crash.

It’s not clear why officers started pursuing the truck in Horry County.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.