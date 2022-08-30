Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Tidelands Health’s Breast Cancer Awareness Walk told hold in-person walk; first time in 2 years

For the first time in two years, Tideland Health's "In the Pink" Breast Cancer Awareness Walk...
For the first time in two years, Tideland Health's "In the Pink" Breast Cancer Awareness Walk will be taking place in person on Oct. 1, 2022.(Source: Tidelands Health)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – For the first time in two years, hundreds of people will walk in Murrells Inlet to help raise money for breast cancer awareness.

The “In the Pink” walk has been a virtual event for the past two years due to COVID-19.

Now the walk will take place in person on Saturday, Oct. 1.

“We – along with many of our long-time participants - are eager and excited to get back in person for the In the Pink walk this year,” said Jessica Sasser, executive director of the Tidelands Health Foundation. “The spirit and camaraderie that emerges when we gather for this wonderful cause is energizing and heartwarming.”

The “In the Pink” walk is the main fundraiser for the Tidelands Health Foundation Breast Cancer Fund, which helps provide mammograms and other vital breast health services to those in need.

The event, which has attracted as many as 1,200 people each year, occurs every October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Tidelands Health Cancer Care Network and then at 10 a.m., hundreds of people will start walking to the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk.

Registration for the walk is underway. You can CLICK HERE to register. Those who take part will receive an “In the Pink” t-shirt, which they are encouraged to wear to the event.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two areas to watch in the tropics for the chance of development
FIRST ALERT: Tropical depression likely to form midweek, tropics turning active
Chef Swap at The Beach
Celebrity chef brings cooking competition to Myrtle Beach restaurants
1 hurt, another in custody after assault at Myrtle Beach hotel parking lot
Lanes closed after crash 3-car crash in Myrtle Beach area
Lanes closed after 3-car crash in Myrtle Beach area
South Carolina patrols along with other law enforcement agencies work together for the Hands...
S.C., N.C. law enforcement conduct ‘Hands Across the Border’ campaign to deter dangerous driving

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Construction of dozens of tiny homes for vets nearly finished
Bubba Wallace at a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
NASCAR driver to make appearance at Darlington Walmart
Two areas to watch in the tropics for the chance of development
FIRST ALERT: Tropical depression likely to form midweek, tropics turning active
The Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center is changing the lives of homeless veterans one...
Work continues on 40 tiny homes for homeless veterans in Myrtle Beach