Tidelands Health’s Breast Cancer Awareness Walk told hold in-person walk; first time in 2 years

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – For the first time in two years, hundreds of people will walk in Murrells Inlet to help raise money for breast cancer awareness.

The “In the Pink” walk has been a virtual event for the past two years due to COVID-19.

Now the walk will take place in person on Saturday, Oct. 1.

“We – along with many of our long-time participants - are eager and excited to get back in person for the In the Pink walk this year,” said Jessica Sasser, executive director of the Tidelands Health Foundation. “The spirit and camaraderie that emerges when we gather for this wonderful cause is energizing and heartwarming.”

The “In the Pink” walk is the main fundraiser for the Tidelands Health Foundation Breast Cancer Fund, which helps provide mammograms and other vital breast health services to those in need.

The event, which has attracted as many as 1,200 people each year, occurs every October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Tidelands Health Cancer Care Network and then at 10 a.m., hundreds of people will start walking to the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk.

Registration for the walk is underway. You can CLICK HERE to register. Those who take part will receive an “In the Pink” t-shirt, which they are encouraged to wear to the event.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.