Thompson Farm at Brickyard Plantation to host Taste of the Maze

By Halley Murrow
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - For the first time ever, Thompson Farm at Brickyard Plantation will host an adult only event to gear up for the fall season.

Taste of the Maze is happening on Saturday, September 10th from 5pm-9pm. Tickets are available until September 1st and will include a charcuterie box from Boho Boards, 5 tickets to be redeemed at 7 different stations in the maze to redeem beer or wine, and access to all the farm fun.

You can purchase your tickets here.

