Third suspect arrested in Scotland County murder

Jeremiah Nance - Scotland County Jail
(Source: Scotland County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A third suspect has been arrested in connection to a homicide in February at a game store in Laurinburg.

Jeremiah Nance, 24, was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

On Feb. 23, the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said officers responded to the Skill Game Room in Laurinburg in response to shots fired.

Deputies found a man on the floor unresponsive with a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead after EMS arrived.

The victim was identified as Ibrahim Mohamed-Ali Al-Wajih.

Since the shooting two suspects, Devashay Walker and Donavon Bennett-Burch, are facing murder and robbery charges.

All three suspects are being held with no bond at the Scotland County Jail.

