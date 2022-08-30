Surfside staple looks ahead to road of recovery after fire

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- A beloved Surfside Beach establishment still has a lot of work to do before it can reopen after a fire last month.

As the start of college football season approaches, many who call Neal and Pam’s a local favorite are waiting patiently for their grand return.

“Neal and Pam’s is a big South Carolina Gamecocks bar,” said Dan Miller, an employee of Dining and Design Restaurants. “Those Gamecock fans are looking for new places to watch games right now so they’re looking to get back in there.”

Neal and Pam’s has been a staple in Surfside Beach since 1985, but they were forced to close at end of July after a fire broke out on their porch.

Between support from nearby businesses to fundraisers, employees have been taken care of throughout the last month.

“What’s really neat is to watch a lot of their bartenders out at other bars, bartending,” said Miller. “Different bars are doing a lot of events. It just sort of shows what Surfside has to offer. It’s a little town that cares about their people.”

The owner of Neal and Pam’s, Zach Baker, told WMBF News the restaurant is in a tedious phase, as they are focusing on architect and engineer drawings for renovations.

Baker anticipates another 75 days needed before Neal and Pam’s can welcome back customers. As for locals, their support is ongoing.

“I think the whole community wants to see each other; I think it’s going to be a big party whenever they do re-open,” said Miller. “We’re excited to see them grow and change and hopefully they stay the same in a lot of ways too.”

Baker looks forward to presenting new plans to the town at the next town council meeting.

