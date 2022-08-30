Sprinkler pipe breaks at Horry County Courthouse, floods first floor area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Courthouse is dealing with a flooding issue, but it’s not outside of the building.

The 15th Circuit Solicitors Office said that around 9 p.m. Monday, a sprinkler pipe broke on the first floor of the courthouse from the Jury Assembly Pool Room through the solicitor’s office.

“We were fortunate that workers were replacing our carpet overnight and were able to alert county maintenance crews and the fire department immediately limiting our damage,” according to a statement from the solicitors office.

The solicitors office said that staff is spending Tuesday moving files and equipment to set up a temporary location until repairs can be made.

It’s not clear when the repairs will be completed.

But despite the flooding, the solicitors office said it will not impact their cases and staff will not miss any court due to the water break.

