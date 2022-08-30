Solicitors questioning why repeat Pee Dee offender keeps bonding out of jail

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- Solicitors are questioning how a man with nearly 75 offenses is continuously bonding out of jail.

A man, now identified as 36-year-old Emmanuel Godbolt, who is accused of stealing a Marion County deputy’s vehicle and leading deputies on a chase along the Carolina border, has a lengthy criminal record, according to public record. Godbolt’s record stretches over multiple different counties.

Those documents also show that Godbolt has bonded out each time.

In an interview, 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson explained how bonds are set.

“All bonds are based on two things,” said Richardson. “Whether or not the person is a flight risk and unfortunately for Robeson County, he is not a flight risk. Everybody would just want him to leave. But, the second part of that test is a danger to the community.”

Richardson said it’s important for judges and other prosecutors to look at an individual’s criminal record.

He says after 2-3 offenses, bond should not even be an option on the table.

“In this case, it would seem if a prosecutor read all 74 prior arrests, that would mean there’s gonna be a 75th coming,” said Richardson. “Generally speaking, it shouldn’t be more than 2 or 3 in a short timeframe.”

12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements said he believes with a criminal record like Godbolt’s, he has proven to be a danger to the community.

“If they got a lengthy criminal history with different kinds of offenses, people stealing from people, doing whatever, you can determine that they are a danger to the community,” said Clements.

Godbolt is currently being held at the Robeson County Detention Center facing charges of grand larceny, failing to stop for a blue light, and fleeing to elude arrest with a bond of $100,000.

