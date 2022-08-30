NASCAR driver to make appearance at Darlington Walmart
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace will make an appearance Saturday at the Walmart in Darlington.
Wallace will be available to meet fans and sign autographs from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Walmart on Andover Place, the release states.
The Cook Out Southern 500 is at 6 p.m. Sunday at Darlington Raceway.
Tickets are available by clicking here.
