Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

NASCAR driver to make appearance at Darlington Walmart

Bubba Wallace at a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Bubba Wallace at a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)(Charles Krupa | AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace will make an appearance Saturday at the Walmart in Darlington.

Wallace will be available to meet fans and sign autographs from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Walmart on Andover Place, the release states.

The Cook Out Southern 500 is at 6 p.m. Sunday at Darlington Raceway.

Tickets are available by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two areas to watch in the tropics for the chance of development
FIRST ALERT: Tropical depression likely to form midweek, tropics turning active
Chef Swap at The Beach
Celebrity chef brings cooking competition to Myrtle Beach restaurants
1 hurt, another in custody after assault at Myrtle Beach hotel parking lot
Lanes closed after crash 3-car crash in Myrtle Beach area
Lanes closed after 3-car crash in Myrtle Beach area
South Carolina patrols along with other law enforcement agencies work together for the Hands...
S.C., N.C. law enforcement conduct ‘Hands Across the Border’ campaign to deter dangerous driving

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Construction of dozens of tiny homes for vets nearly finished
Rockstar Cheer gym in Greenville, SC
Lawyers say ‘coven of sexual predators’ surrounded Rockstar Cheer
The 15th Circuit Solicitors Office said that around 9 p.m. Monday, a sprinkler pipe broke on...
Sprinkler pipe breaks at Horry County Courthouse, floods first floor area
.
VIDEO: Sprinkler pipe breaks at Horry County Courthouse