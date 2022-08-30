NASCAR driver to make appearance at Darlington Walmart

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace will make an appearance Saturday at the Walmart in Darlington.

Wallace will be available to meet fans and sign autographs from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Walmart on Andover Place, the release states.

The Cook Out Southern 500 is at 6 p.m. Sunday at Darlington Raceway.

Tickets are available by clicking here.

