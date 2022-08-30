Submit a Tip
‘Momentous addition’: Landmark Resort opens new, $3 million waterpark in Myrtle Beach

The new H2oasis Waterpark is spread over a gated 9,800-square-foot space and is valued at over...
The new H2oasis Waterpark is spread over a gated 9,800-square-foot space and is valued at over $3 million.(Source: Landmark Resort)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One of the largest resorts in the Myrtle Beach area has a brand-new addition.

Landmark Resort announced that it opened its massive new waterpark.

“This is a momentous addition to our resort,” said Kelly Simmons, Vacation Myrtle Beach marketing director. “We always want to provide our guests with a unique, fun, and enjoyable vacation experience. Adding a new waterpark to their Myrtle Beach vacation was the perfect way to do this.”

The new H2oasis Waterpark is spread over a gated 9,800-square-foot space and is valued at over $3 million.

It’s located along Ocean Boulevard opposite the Landmark Resort.

People who go to the waterpark can enjoy three massive waterslides, with each of them sitting 40 feet tall and stretching 238 feet long.

“These slides will be both fun and thrilling for guests to enjoy. It’s such a unique amenity to have at a Myrtle Beach resort, and we are so excited to offer this to our visitors,” said Simmons.

There is also a jungle-themed aquatic play zone for young children.

The Landmark Resort’s waterpark will be open through Oct. 23, 2022, and will reopen for the season in the early spring of 2023.

