Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, partner announce birth of child

Colin Kaepernick and his partner Nessa announced the birth of their first child.
Colin Kaepernick and his partner Nessa announced the birth of their first child.(CNN, POOL)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has a new member in the huddle.

His partner, Nessa, announced on Instagram that she had the couple’s first child a few weeks ago.

The post included a picture of Nessa, Kaepernick and their child, whose gender was not revealed.

Kaepernick hasn’t taken the field since his last game with the San Francisco 49ers during the 2016 season.

He first garnered controversy in 2016 when he started to kneel during the pre-game national anthem.

The following year he filed a grievance against the NFL saying they were preventing him from playing.

He later settled the complaint.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most models indicate the system passing north of the Caribbean Islands this week and then...
FIRST ALERT: Tropical depression likely to form midweek, tropics turning active
Chef Swap at The Beach
Celebrity chef brings cooking competition to Myrtle Beach restaurants
1 hurt, another in custody after assault at Myrtle Beach hotel parking lot
Lanes closed after crash 3-car crash in Myrtle Beach area
Lanes closed after 3-car crash in Myrtle Beach area
South Carolina patrols along with other law enforcement agencies work together for the Hands...
S.C., N.C. law enforcement conduct ‘Hands Across the Border’ campaign to deter dangerous driving

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Construction of dozens of tiny homes for vets nearly finished
Driver hospitalized, power out after single-car crash in Horry County
Driver hospitalized, power out after single-car crash in Horry County
FILE: A protest in front of the U.S. Supreme Court is shown in this file photo. U.N. human...
UN experts warn of impact of abortion bans on US minorities
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at Tesla's design studio in Hawthorne,...
Musk cites whistleblower as more reason to exit Twitter deal