FIRST ALERT: Watching three areas in the Atlantic

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A more active pattern continues across the Atlantic with three areas now being monitored for the risk of tropical development.

CENTRAL ATLANTIC

Shower and thunderstorm activity associated with an elongated area of low pressure located several hundred miles east of the Caribbean Islands has increased since yesterday. Although environmental conditions are only marginally conducive, additional gradual slow of this system is expected and a tropical depression is likely to form within the next few days. The disturbance is forecast to move slowly toward the west and then west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph, toward the adjacent waters of the northern Leeward Islands. The chance of development is 60% over the next two days and 80% over the next 5 days.

Wind shear and lingering dry air are keeping the system from rapidly developing, but those two factors are forecast to ease up later this week and allow for the next named system to take shape.

Assuming it does develop, forecast models track the system north of the Caribbean Islands by the end of the week and then north and east of the Bahamas by Sunday into Labor Day. At this point, the most likely outcome continues to point to the system making a to turn north and then northeast and away from the US east coast early next week. While this is the most likely scenario, it’s too soon to completely write this system off - continue to keep an eye on it this week

The developing system will pass north of the Caribbean Islands this weekend and then gradually turn north and northeast. (WMBF)

EASTERN ATLANTIC

A broad area of low pressure located off the west coast of Africa is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some gradual development is possible, and the system could become a short-lived tropical depression over the far eastern Atlantic during the next few days. By late this week, environmental conditions are forecast to become increasingly unfavorable for further development. Regardless, the system could bring locally heavy rainfall to portions of the Cabo Verde Islands on Wednesday and Thursday. The chance of development is 40% over the next 5 days.

NORTHERN ATLANTIC

An area of low pressure is expected to form within the next day or so along a decaying frontal zone over the north-central Atlantic. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for some gradual tropical or subtropical development over the next several days while the system drifts generally eastward. The chance of development is 30%.

It's been a slow start to the season with no named storms in the last 58 days. (WMBF)

