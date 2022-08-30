Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: A few showers today, improving conditions through the week

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:58 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An approaching cold front will bring some big changes to the forecast for the middle and end of the week. Until then, we have a few more rain chances to get through.

TODAY

Another round of off & on showers will continue with the stationary front to our southeast today. Thankfully, that front is a bit further south so the coverage in showers and storms will be less than what we saw on Monday. Highs will be warmer with more sunshine today.

Highs will climb into the mid 80s today with a few showers from time to time today.
Highs will climb into the mid 80s today with a few showers from time to time today.(WMBF)

Highs will reach the mid 80s for both the beaches and the inland areas. Outside of a few morning shower chances, the best rain chances will arrive this afternoon ahead of the approaching cold front.

A few showers and storms at times today. Rain chances are at 30%.
A few showers and storms at times today. Rain chances are at 30%.(WMBF)

TOMORROW

The cold front moves through the area early on Wednesday, squeezing out a small chance for an isolated shower early on Wednesday. Outside of just a 20% chance of rain, most of the area looks to be dry as drier and more comfortable air moves in for the middle of the week. Highs on Wednesday will reach the upper 80s for the inland areas. Meanwhile, the beaches will climb into the mid-upper 80s.

An isolated shower as the cold front moves through.
An isolated shower as the cold front moves through.(WMBF)

END OF THE WEEK

Drier air will provide for a calm forecast for both Thursday and Friday. Rain chances fall to 0% with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for the end of the work week. Afternoon highs will be in the middle 80s for the beaches with the upper 80s inland.

Highs will be in the mid 80s to end the week with some drier conditions Thursday & Friday.
Highs will be in the mid 80s to end the week with some drier conditions Thursday & Friday.(WMBF)

An upper-level ridge will begin to build by the end of the week, providing for the increasing moisture as we head into the weekend. While it won’t be anything major, it will bring the rain chances back for the weekend at 20-30%. The weekend shouldn’t cause too many issues. A few passing showers will be possible each day with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low-mid 80s for the Grand Strand this weekend.

